South Shields community centre launches new men’s walking group to tackle loneliness

Men are being invited to walk their way into fitness with a new group launched at a community centre in South Tyneside.

Jamie Morgan has set up a new men’s walking group – which will launch on Monday and run for the next 10 weeks.

The walks are about promoting the social aspect and combatting isolation Liz Stephenson

It will be based out of Ocean Road Community Centre, South Shields, and aims to create a place where men over the age of 18, can meet and socialise while also getting active,

The 45-minute walks will take people around South Shields before they are invited back to the centre, where they can continue the social aspect of the group.

Mr Morgan, who is currently on placement at the centre from Sunderland University, said: “The aim of my project is to help combat male loneliness and improve people’s mental health through socialisation.

“The idea behind my project is that there aren’t many male services out there anymore, and I want to be able to provide social inclusion for all men within the community.

The walks will be led by a representative from Moving On Tyne and Wear and will take in the nearby parks, coast and the pier.

Centre manager Liz Stephenson said: “During Jamie’s placement from Sunderland University he identified that there weren’t many men’s only groups in the area. He noticed there were men coming into the centre, but not taking part in any of the groups.

“The walks are about promoting the social aspect and combatting isolation.

“The walks will take place over the next 10 weeks and we hope if they prove popular they will continue.”

The walk is free for men to take part in, with the option of staying at the centre for a light breakfast afterwards for £1.50.

Liz added: “The walks will be 45 minutes long. However, for those unable to do the full session, they can walk halfway and come back to the centre and wait for the group to return.”

Those taking part are asked to meet at the centre for 9am. No need to book.