South Shields cricket club aims to find young stars

The world of cricket is being opened up to youngsters in a bid to get more to take part in the sport.

Whiteleas and Harton Cricket Club is getting set to launch for the first time an All Stars Programme at its ground at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare, South Shields.

The sessions - designed for youngsters aged between five and eight - will be led by first team batsman and coach Owen Peterson.

The move to introduce the programme is part of a drive by the club to boost its junior section.

For eight-weeks youngsters taking part will learn a range of basic cricketing skills including batting, throwing, catching, bowling, running, teamwork and communication.

Parents will be encouraged to join their children in the interactive sessions.

The scheme is an initiative from England and Wales Cricket Board and starts on Sunday May 27 at 9.30am.

Club Chairman Gavin Peterson said. “The club has grown significantly over the last six years that we are now at the stage where we are now able to invest more time to developing our junior section.

“The All Star’s programme is a fantastic way of introducing kids to the game and the sessions are both engaging and fun.

“Everyone who registers will be given the opportunity to continue coaching sessions throughout the summer in a safe and enjoyable environment.”

Each child who registers will receive a backpack containing a cricket bat, ball, activity book, personalised shirt and cap.

The cost to become an All Star is £40. For information and to register visit ecb.clubspark.uk/AllStars/At/whiteleas