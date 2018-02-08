South Shields dad’s Great North Run charity bid

A devoted dad is being inspired by his daughter’s battle with arthritis to spur him on in his Great North Run training.

Wayne Groves from South Shields is taking part in the 13.1 mile half marathon in aid of Arthritis Research UK.

The 38-year-old once again chose the charity as beneficiary for any sponsor money he raises by taking on the running challenge, after being touched by the support they have given to his daughter and family.

His 14-year-old daughter Lainie was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) when she was just one year old.

The condition made it difficult to play as a youngster growing up - something most children take for granted.

Wayne said: “Lainie rarely complains and still gives it her all, even though she knows that just running around and playing for an hour can leave her in pain for days.

As a parent it is very hard to watch your child be diagnosed with an illness. Wayne Groves

“I had to choose to run for Arthritis Research UK. It’s a charity close to my heart because of what’s happened to Lainie. I want to run the Great North Run for her to show her she’s not alone.

“As a parent it is very hard to watch your child be diagnosed with an illness. We’ve been told that Lainie will be like this for life, but if Arthritis Research UK can help her further down the line or help someone else just like Lainie in the future, then as far as I am concerned it is a charity that I want to support.”

Last year Wayne raised £855 by doing the run. Overall £40,000 raised by the Arthritis Research UK team.

Around 12,000 children in the UK have JIA, a condition that causes painful inflammations in one or more joints. Arthritis Research UK invests in breakthrough treatments, the best information and vital support for everyone affected by arthritis.

Wayne hopes to raise awareness of the fact that arthritis affects children as well as adults.

Louise Skinner, head of events and community fundraising at Arthritis Research UK, said: “Wayne’s determination to help more people break free from the limits of arthritis is inspirational.”

The ballot has now closed for the Great North Run, but for those wanting to take part in the event, the charity still has places available in the race for people supporting the cause. For details visit www.arthritisresearchuk.org/gnr.

To sponsor Wayne visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/waynegrovesgnr2.