South Shields dad sheds the pounds to help boost health

A dad from South Tyneside who went along to a slimming group to support friends has ended up shedding the pounds himself.

Barry King weighed in at just over 22-stone when he first walked through the doors of Slimming World in Boldon.

Barry King before the weight loss

He also suffered badly with his knee joints and arthritis.

But that has all now changed for the 49-year-old after overhauling his lifestyle and losing four-stone.

The operations manager from Orchid Close, South Shields is now enjoying a new lease of life and regular walks.

Father-of-one Mr King said: “I went along with a couple of friends. I think I got to the point where my knees were hurting, so I went along and it seemed like such a nice group I stayed.

It’s all about keeping a healthy balance. Barry King

“I take the principles of Slimming World and adapt them to suit me.

“Nothing much has really changed with my diet, I’m just more aware of portion sizes and my downfalls.

“I am going out walking a lot more - I am definitely enjoying being a lot lighter and I’m wearing clothes from years ago I thought I would never be able to wear again.

“There is definitely a positive side to losing weight both physically and mentally.”

Mr King’s first target was to reach 19-stone. He has now set himself a final target of reaching 17-stone by November.

“It’s all about keeping a healthy balance. I’m quite stocky, so if I was to lose anymore I would look gaunt.

“My family have been really supportive, especially my wife.”

Pauline Fox, who runs the sessions at The Shack Social Club in Boldon said: “Barry has done really well. It’s amazing what he has achieved.

“We do have a lot more women who come to the groups than men, but Barry coming along shows that men can also benefit from our groups.”

Pauline who has been a Slimming World consultant for nine years has also had other successes with other members of her class.

Mrs Fox added: “Everyone in the classes are so supportive of each other and encourage one another to reach their goals.”

Slimming World sessions are held at The Shack on Mondays 9am and 11am, Thursdays 3pm, 5pm and 7pm and Saturdays 8.30am and 10.30am.

For details call Mrs Fox on 07539 299 963.