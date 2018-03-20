South Shields dad to host Easter Egg hunt with a difference

A South Shields dad is taking an Easter Egg hunt to a new level - and is calling on families to get involved.

Darren Johnson - best known in his role of Santa Claus at Christmas parties all over the borough for the past 18 years - aims to pull out all the stops for youngsters this Easter.

They’ll be lots going on with a different children’s character delivering the clues at each stop. Darren Johnson

As well as hosting an Easter party eggstravaganza at the Armstrong Hall in South Shields on March 29, he has also put together an Easter Egg hunt - with a difference.

Instead of being at one location, he has designed a trail which will take people to various points across South Tyneside.

Mr Johnson, who dug out his Santa outfit during the recent snowstorms to help the Easter Bunny prepare for the upcoming festivities, said: “I was just sitting one day and I wanted to do something a bit different for families and I thought why not expand on the traditional Easter Egg hunt.

“We have already had quite a few inquiries and quite a few people registered. It’s quite exciting.

“They’ll be lots going on with a different children’s character delivering the clues at each stop.”

“This one has been designed for people in cars, however, if it’s successful I’d look at doing another one but based on walking.”

At the end venue a raffle will take place with money being raised for St Clare’s hospice in Jarrow.

Entry to the Easter Egg hunt is £4 per child with two free adults - with each child taking part receiving an Easter Egg.

To register to take part visit DandMEvents on Facebook, email darren.johnson123@hotmail.co.uk or call 07787 732 161.

Mr Johnson is also providing Bugs Bunny visits with a donation to the People’s Angels for each booking made.