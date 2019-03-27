South Shields dancer brings international choreographers to the region

A South Tyneside-born West End star is heading back to her native North East to inspire other young performers to follow their dreams.

Jennifer Davison - who performed as the lead role in the stage production of Mary Poppins - will be passing on her skills to the next generation of dancers when she hosts her summer workshop.

Jennifer Davison as Mary Poppins

The 31-year-old will be joined by contemporary dancer Sara Colomino Gimenez and hip hop and commercial dancer Gene Takooree.

Spanish-born dancer Sara who trained in Barcelona completed her training in New York and has worked with choreographers from around the world.

Gene has danced for artists including Alexandra Burke, opened for Beyonce and Mario and has featured in commercials for Smirnoff and Footlocker and teaches his own style of lyrical hip hop across the world.

The four-day intensive course will take those hoping to carve career out of dance and musical theatre the chance to learn from those who have already experienced the limelight.

It will be hard work, but it will also be fun. Jennifer Davison

As well as Mary Poppins, Jennifer, who began her training at South Shields-based Lumsdale Theatre Arts, has performed on stage in An American in Paris, White Christmas, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Top Hat and Mamma Mia.

Her TV credits include a Christmas Cracker, Olivier Awards, The Royal Variety Performance and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Jennifer, who teaches and choreographs for a number of colleges in London said; “I was trying to bring something to the North East that hasn’t been done before.

“So I have teamed up contemporary dancer Sara and hip hop dancer Gene to for an intensive summer training workshop.

“We have so much talent in the North East, I wanted to really put the area on the map and to showcase some of the talent we have here, by inviting people to come and train in the North East.”

The summer workshop will be held at the SA Academy in Newcastle and is open to those aged seven to 25-years-old who will learn the styles of both Gene and Sara as well as musical theatre from Jennifer.

Jennifer, who is a sought-after dance adjudicator, added: “The course is ideally suited to those who want to become professional and young people wanting to improve their techniques.

“At the end of the course there will be a show, so those attending can showcase what they have learned to their family and friends.

“It will be hard work, but it will also be fun.”

The four-day course, which starts on August 12 and runs until August 15, costs £160.

For details email info.inspire.summerschool@gmail.com or visit www.jennifer-davison.com