South Shields dancer’s talents hailed “outstanding” as she picks up another trophy

A youngster is proving to be a real dancing queen as she continues to bring home the trophies each time she competes.

Hollie Cairns has been described as “outstanding” by teacher Rachel Jackson as she picked up her latest competition accolade.

The nine-year-old, a student at Nu Dance, in Ada Street, South Shields, for the past 11 months, recently battled against 49 others to be crowned the Cleveland Juvenile Runner-Up Acro Champion.

It was the first time Hollie, who began dancing at the age of three, has competed in this category at a championship level.

Miss Jackson said: “What Hollie has achieved this last year with our Nu Dance team is outstanding.

“Hollie has star potential and will definitely make a career out of dance.”

In the past three months, Hollie has taken part in four competitions and two championships, dancing her way to a range of trophies and medals, including: First Place Winner TDCI Midland Juvenile Ballet Champion; LS Festival Runner-up Junior Champion; LS Festival Highest Mark 8 and 9 years; LS Festival Highest Mark Junior; Starstruck Runner-up Improvisation; Sunderland Dance Festival Overall Adjudicators Choice 6-9 years; NE Live Golden Ticket Bursary Winner; NE Live Move It Ticket Winner; 13 first places, three second places and one third place, for solo routines as well as various first, second and third places for trios and troupes.

Miss Jackson added: “Winning all of these accolades is amazing.”