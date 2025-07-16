Google

A dealer who was stopped by police for having no car lights on was found with a hidden stash of drugs in his vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers pulled over Jamie Finn in South Shields, South Tyneside, in March 2021, and discovered cannabis, cocaine and £1,765 in cash inside alongside two mobile phones. Newcastle Crown Court heard that a further search of his home address revealed more illegal substances as well as scales, 'tick lists', and another mobile phone.

Messages found on the phones showed evidence Finn was communicating with customers wanting to purchase the drugs. Prosecutor Jordan Thompson said police initially stopped him due to having no lights on Prince Edward Road in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn, of Holly Avenue, South Shields, was arrested and later admitted to both being concerned with the supply of a controlled class A drug and class B drug. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

The court heard the offences were committed during the course of a separate suspended sentence period. Mr Recorder Nathan Moxon sentenced the 39-year-old to three years behind bars.

The recorder told him: "You clearly had an operational role. You clearly understood the scale of the operation."

Jason Smith, defending, said Finn accepted full responsibility and had a good work record throughout his life. Mr Smith added that his client had become addicted and ended up being in debt to people above him in the chain.