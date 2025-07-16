South Shields dealer stopped for not having car lights found with cannabis, cocaine, and £1,765 in cash
Officers pulled over Jamie Finn in South Shields, South Tyneside, in March 2021, and discovered cannabis, cocaine and £1,765 in cash inside alongside two mobile phones. Newcastle Crown Court heard that a further search of his home address revealed more illegal substances as well as scales, 'tick lists', and another mobile phone.
Messages found on the phones showed evidence Finn was communicating with customers wanting to purchase the drugs. Prosecutor Jordan Thompson said police initially stopped him due to having no lights on Prince Edward Road in the town.
Finn, of Holly Avenue, South Shields, was arrested and later admitted to both being concerned with the supply of a controlled class A drug and class B drug. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.
The court heard the offences were committed during the course of a separate suspended sentence period. Mr Recorder Nathan Moxon sentenced the 39-year-old to three years behind bars.
The recorder told him: "You clearly had an operational role. You clearly understood the scale of the operation."
Jason Smith, defending, said Finn accepted full responsibility and had a good work record throughout his life. Mr Smith added that his client had become addicted and ended up being in debt to people above him in the chain.