South Shields development named after community champion welcomes first residents

A retirement development named after a hospital surgeon in South Tyneside has welcomed its first residents.

Anne Seymour dedicated her life to helping the community and was well-known throughout the borough for her work both inside and outside the hospital.

Anne Seymour with her BEM

She was a staunch campaigner for refugees and asylum seekers and made sure those who found themselves in South Tyneside were made to feel welcomed.

Miss Seymour, who lived at The Lonnen, South Shields, died in August 2016, aged 80.

Her memory is set to live on after McCarthy and Stone dedicated the company’s latest development to the hospital surgeon in recognition of her community work.

Seymour Court, in Ambleside Avenue, South Shields, is exclusive to people aged 60 and over.

We are committed to delivering an exceptional lifestyle at Seymour Court Liz Green

Liz Green, regional sales director at McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “We are very thankful to everyone who visited our new retirement living development for being part of the grand opening at Seymour Court.

Facilities include a homeowners’ lounge and a guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay.

A house manager is also on hand during office hours.

Resident Margorie Paton said: “We decided to downsize while we are fit enough and able to enjoy activities and holidays.

“I discovered that Seymour Court was subject to planning and we have waited a long time, but it has definitely been worth the wait.”

Anne Seymour dedicated her life to helping others.

She founded South Tyneside Asylum-Seeker and Refugee Church Help (Starch) - a support service and drop-in centre.

Her dedication and support for refugees and asylum seekers came from her own personal experiences during the Nigerian Civil War, where she was responsible for delivering medical aid.

She also spent time as a refugee herself after being caught up in the civil war which tore apart the country.

After 50 years of dedication to helping refugees and asylum-seekers, she was awarded an MBE and named in the 2016 New Year’s royal honours list.