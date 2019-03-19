South Shields endurance runner beats his charity fundraising target

A runner is celebrating with a double after finishing first in his age category and smashing his fundraising goal after completing his toughest challenge to date.

Carl Mowatt took on the 35-mile Endurancelife course from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle in aid of Myeloma UK.

The 56-year-old chose the charity following his brother-in-law Mark Maitland’s diagnosis with the disease, which develops from cells in the bone marrow.

The event last month, saw Carl - who resumed running in 2017, after a 15-year break - battle a range of terrain as he made his way to the finish line.

He finished 15th out of 200 runners and was the first over the line in the over-50s age group.

He also smashed his fundraising target of £1,000 as he raised money for Myeloma UK.

Carl, from South Shields, said: “It was my first attempt at a new distance and it didn’t disappoint.

“I finished 15th out of 200 starters and first in the over-50s category.

“The Endurancelife 25-miler started at Alnwick Castle and ended at Bamburgh Castle.

“It followed the trails and paths on some beautiful stretch of the Northumberland coastline, which made the run extra special.

“I was so pleased Mark, along with other members of my family, were also in attendance, and offered me fantastic support along the route.

“I’m overjoyed by the generosity of people and I’m delighted to have smashed my target of £1,000.”

Over the years, Carl has taken part in a number of races in aid of a variety of challenges.

In the future he is hoping to take part in a 100-mile event for charity.