South Shields evet helps fundraising lasses boost cancer funds

A glam-tastic night of 70s inspired fun has helped a group of lasses boost the coffers of a cancer charity.

The Lavender Lasses hosted their annual charity night in aid of Cancer Research UK (CRUK) at the Hedworth Hall, in South Shields.

The event featured live music from band The Spacehoppers helping them to raise £2.292.00.

Hilary Jago said: “A fantastic time was had by all with The Spacehoppers keeping everybody dancing with their 70’s glam rock covers. The week leading up to the event was a bit stressful due to the horrendous weather but despite this 180 people still turned up, many of them dressed in 70’s style.”

The Lavender Lasses are a group of seven friends who have all had their lives touched by cancer and spend their spare time fundraising, usually in their trademark corsets & can-can skirts! In 2017 they raised £10,969.59 from various activities including street collections for World Cancer Day, collections at local pubs, Tesco Turns Pink collection, bake sales and fundraising at their various workplaces and they organised a sponsored cycle ride from South Shields to Consett & back.

For 2018 following on from their fundraiser in March they are again doing Tesco Turns Pink in April, organising a Coast to Coast Cycle Ride in May, a sponsored swim with the staff from The Word and they are also the chosen charity for Supa Santa Sunday at The Fountain pub in December.

The ladies are the latest recruits of the South Shields CRUK fundraising committee which is now in it’s 81st year.

The charity night was sponsored by Reliance Financial Services and Zurich Insurance.

If anybody would like to take part in helping the group fundraise contact Hilary.jago@btinternet.com.