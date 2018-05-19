South Shields ex-soldier to miss out on joining former commrades for Royal Wedding

A former South Shields soldier who crossed paths with Prince Harry during his army career is missing out on joining his commrades in London.

Adam Kemp was invited to the non-commissioned officer mess in Windsor to join former colleagues as they celebrated the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

Adam Kemp served in the same regiment as Prince Harry

Howevever due to work commitments the former soldier with the Household Cavalry is unable to attend.

During his time in the army, Mr Kemp, had been due to serve with Prince Harry on a tour of Iraq but ahead of their deployment, where the Royal was to be stationed ended up in the public arena.

Mr Kemp, 39, from South Shields, said: “He had been in the A squadron to start with and we had been due to deploy to Iraq but due to our areas of our operation being made public, we went, but Harry was stopped from going.

“He ended up going to Afghanistan instead.

“He was a really friendly guy and was just one of the lads, although he did have one of his private security guards with him whenever we were out in Windsor.

“He was so down to earth, I had a lot of time for him. He would often get the pizzas in, instead of us eating from ration packs.

“I’m really happy for him and I’m glad he has found someone who he wants to settle down with and marry.”