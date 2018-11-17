South Shields family touched by cerebral palsy join in Children In Need bash

A South Shields whose little boy has cerebral family joined in an official Children In Need party with an organisation supported by the BBC charity.

Parents Mark and Alice Beadle whose toddler son Ethan has cerebral palsy were invited to attend the BBC's big regional Pudsey Party in Carlisle last night.

Ethan Beadle has been helped by charity Heel and Toe.

They were there with Heel and Toe children’s charity which supports children with the condition and other disabilities with physio and conductive education.

The star-studded Children In Need appeal show was the most-watched programme of the day as more than £50 million was raised for the charity.

A total of £50,595,053 was donated to the cause - meaning more than £1 billion has been raised by the charity since the first major appeal in 1980.

In September, landmarks across the North East were lit up to support Mark's bid to raise awareness for cerebral palsy.