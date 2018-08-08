South Shields father and daughter land roles in upcoming film

A South Tyneside schoolgirl is getting set to make her film debut a family affair after being cast in an up and coming film.

Olivia Shone has been named in a line-up of actors with parts in the action thriller Perfidious.

Actor Lee Shone with his daughter Olivia.

The 13-year-old, who attends Harton Academy, is set to play an abducted girl in the film which stars dutch actor Rutger Hauer who has appeared in films including Blade Runner, The Hitcher and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Columbian actress Carolina Gaitan.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s dad, actor Lee Shone will play a barman.

It is not the first time the father and daughter acting combo have worked together on a project.

Last year, the pair, from South Shields, worked on computer game Fallen Angels where Olivia voiced Delia while Lee voiced the character of Tom Wisely in the game.

It’s an amazing feeling seeing Olivia doing so well, she just has a natural ability when it comes to acting. Lee Shone

Set in New York, Malta and the Czech Republic it centres on a political writer who seeks redemption over the assassination of her Czech fiancé.

Lee said: “Our of the two of us, my daughter is definitely the talented one when it comes to acting.

“I had showed the producer and director of the film pictures of my daughter and she asked if she would come in for an audition for a part.

“The film is still in the early stages and is expected to go into production in September, with our scenes being shot in November.

“I was really pleased when I got the part, but when Olivia was given a part too, that was amazing.

“She was really excited as we had to wait a while before we found out if she had the part or not.”

Olivia, who has been interested in performance since an early age, currently attends the Pauline Quirke Academy in Newcastle and has set her sights on becoming an actress.

Lee added: “Olivia has always been interested in drama and has taken part in a number of plays through her school.

“She has also danced in competitions and been part of shows.

“It’s an amazing feeling seeing Olivia doing so well, she just has a natural ability when it comes to acting.”

Former professional fighter, Lee first launched his acting career two years ago and since then has landed himself parts in three major films - including ‘My Name is Lenny’ - where he played the main villian called Trevor Lemon.