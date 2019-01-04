South Shields FC Foundation takes on second employee

A football coach has become the second person to be employed by South Shields FC Foundation as the club aims to extend its offering in schools.

Nathan Kew is already a coach with the club's Under-16s team, but now as part of his employment with the foundation is currently writing and developing a bespoke primary education programme to be delivered in schools.

The 20-year-old, from Primrose, Jarrow, is an experienced primary education coach and currently works within the foundation phase at a Category 1 football academy. He has developed and delivered early years programmes in the past.

His latest programme will be launched at a schools conference at The Word in South Shields on February 15.

He said: "I'm delighted to have been given this opportunity to join such a progressive and fast-growing club.

"It's an exciting job and challenge, and one I'm looking forward to starting.

"The aim is to develop a high level programme which provides bespoke and quality PE to schools that are interested in working closely with the Foundation and the club.

"We want to provide children with the best possible experiences in football and learning."

Nathan is the Foundation's second employee, with Zak Turner-Cooke having been appointed as an apprentice in October 2018.

His role will increase the club's community impact and add sustainable income streams for the Foundation. It also aims to grow the club's relationship with schools in South Tyneside, of which a number have enjoyed player visits in recent weeks as part of Project EFL.

The programmes developed by Nathan - which will link to school and national curriculum - will see a number of schools and nurseries participate in literacy, numeracy and movement provisions under his expert lead.

Nathan will also lead next month's conference at The Word, which will be designed to grow and develop the schools programme.

Professionals from the primary school setting are invited to join us at the conference, with details of how they can apply for a place to be revealed soon.

South Shields FC Foundation manager Steve Camm said: "We're delighted to have Nathan here as part of the growth and development of the Foundation.

"This is the next logical step for us to build on the matchday experience programme we have been offering to schools recently and a statement of our intention to grow and develop the work that we already do in schools.

"Nathan is exactly the right person to lead on the programme.

"His enthusiasm, commitment and experience fit with what we're trying to achieve as a club and we're really looking forward to him getting started."

More details about the conference and how schools and nurseries can register their interest in attending will be announced soon.