South Shields FC managers head out to surprise footie fans this Christmas

South Shields football fans were given aspecial present this Christmas - delivered personally by the club’s joint managers.

Lee Picton and Graham Fenton visited three lucky families to thank them for their loyal support.

Graham Fenton and Lee Picton with Mike Dent

The winners all received gifts including a shirt signed by all the players and staff and a hospitality package for four for a future match.

The had been chosen at random from a database of supporters, who have regularly pre-bought tickets for games this season.

Roy Hammonds, who received his prize alongside grandchildren Aaron Strasenburgh and Zach Lavery, has chosen the hospitality package for the game against Workington on Saturday

He said: “It was a brilliant gesture from the club and the best Christmas present we could have hoped for!

This is just a small gesture from us to show how valued our supporters are. Lee Picton

“It’s a pleasure coming to watch South Shields and for them to do this for us is an honour.

“We were really surprised to see Lee and Graham and can’t thank them enough for taking the time out to do this.”

Another family visited by the joint managers were Sandra and Amy McFaulds, who were joined by niece Kirsty McNair and nephew Calum McNair.

They will be attending the match against North Ferriby United on New Year’s Day with their hospitality package.

Graham Fenton and Lee Picton with Roy Hammonds and front left Aaron Strasenburgh and front right Zach Lavery

The final supporter visited was Mike Dent, who will also be going to the North Ferriby game.

Picton said: “We saw this as an ideal way to thank some of our loyal supporters for the tremendous backing they have given the club throughout 2018.

“It was a pleasure to visit them at their homes and it was brilliant to see the surprise on their faces when we handed over the prizes.

“This is just a small gesture from us to show how valued our supporters are, and we plan to surprise more fans in the New Year.

“We hope all of our magnificent supporters have a brilliant Christmas and New Year.”

The club plans to surprise more supporters at random in the coming months.

To be in with a chance buy tickets in advance of games or become a season ticket holder.