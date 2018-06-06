South Shields FC reveal when new covered stands will be installed

South Shields Football Club are laying the groundwork for more success as they prepare to improve their ground this month.

Two covered stands are to be installed at Mariners Park on Tuesday, June 19.

We want to ensure that our supporters have an improved experience when watching the games Keith Finnigan

They will each hold up to 150 standing spectators and will have the potential to be adapted for seating in the future.

Club bosses say introducing the pre-built tiered stands – which will be fitted behind the goal between the matchday grass pitch and the 3G surface – is another key stage of the ground’s development.

The Mariners are preparing for life in the Evo-Stik Premier Division after securing their third successive promotion last season.

The club’s managing director, Keith Finnigan, said: “This is the next step in the development of the ground.

“As we hopefully progress through the leagues, we want to ensure that our supporters have an improved experience when watching the games.

“More covered stands and elevated seating can only help that situation, and we will continue to look to improve the ground in the future to benefit the fans.

“All of our efforts with the facilities are aimed at improving the experience for supporters.”

Planning permission for improvements at Mariners Park was granted earlier this year.

As well as the new stands, the club was given the nod to install new floodlighting.

The introduction of new 20m-high floodlights at each corner of the pitch has been put on hold until they can be incorporated into longer-term expansion designs.

Mariners Park has a current capacity of 2,900.