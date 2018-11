South Shields FC are set to reward older fans for their support by offering them a free drink at home games.

The club has confirmed that over-65s will receive a voucher for a free drink at all remaining first-team fixtures at Mariners Park this season.

The voucher is to be handed out at the turnstiles, and will be redeemable at any kiosk at the ground on matchday.

This offer will begin on Saturday for the visit of Hyde United in the Buildbase FA Trophy.