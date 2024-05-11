South Shields film director Ridley Scott awarded with Knight Grand Cross title
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Shields born film director Sir Ridley Scott has been made a Knight Grand Cross in honour of his services to the UK film industry.
The filmmaker who has directed films such as Alien, Blade Runner, House of Gucci and The Last Duel has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to the film industry by being awarded with the honours.
The 86-year-old who studied at West Hartlepool College of Art before the Royal College of Art was awarded the title at a ceremony at Windsor Castle hosted by the Prince of Wales.
Scott received a knighthood in 2002, and has now received a brand-new title, which is one of the highest classes in orders from the British Empire.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.
At the beginning of his career, Scott worked as a set designer for the BBC before making his directorial debut in 1977 with The Duellists. However, it was directing the film franchise Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver that gained him international success and recognition.
Since then, he has become one of the most highly regarded film directors, one of which South Shields are proud to have produced.
Scott’s work is the recipient of many prestigious awards, including Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.
Scott is currently working on a sequel to Gladiator, which is set to star Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. Gladiator II is set to be released in November of this year.
At the ceremony held on Wednesday, May 8, Scott was joined by former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who was made a CBE and UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 winning goalkeeper Mary Earps, who was made an MBE.