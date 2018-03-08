South Shields filmmaker hailed as ‘one to watch’ by experts

A budding South Shields film maker has been hailed as ‘one to watch’ by a panel of industry experts.

Ryan Ogden, 18, from Marsden, is one of three young people selected as an Into Film/BFI Film Academy ‘One to Watch’ for 2018.

Into Film is an educational charity which runs film-based programmes for youngsters aged five to 19 - helping to support their academic, cultural and social development.

The chosen three will be recognised at this year’s Into Film Awards ceremony in London on March 13, and will receive bespoke mentoring from film industry professionals.

Ryan - who is studying a film production degree at the University of Salford - was nominated for his directing, scriptwriting, camera work, editing and film reviewing, having honed his skills at The Customs House, South Shields.

He joined Customs Reels - now known as Filmmaking at The Customs House - when the weekly group first launched in October 2014.

Ryan behind the camera.

Ryan said: “I’m really excited to have been chosen as one of the Ones to Watch 2018.

“I can’t thank Into Film and the BFI Film Academy enough for the opportunity and I’m already planning my trip to London!”

Katie Campbell, skills development manager at BAFTA, chaired The Into Film Awards 2018 Ones to Watch jury and was joined by producers Lauren Dark (Beast) and Lydia Hampson; writers Marnie Dickens and Sarah Quintrell; director Sarah Walker and actor Clifford Samuel.

Ryan’s One to Watch citation from Into Film said: “Ryan is a dedicated filmmaker who has taken all opportunities to improve his skills in screenwriting, directing, editing, camera operation and even production, constantly learning from the success and failures of his work.”

Ryan has worked on a number of production roles and has directed and co-directed nine shorts that have been screened at various festivals.

Jacquiva, a film he co-wrote and edited, was an official selection from KRAF 2016 in Croatia and was runner-up in the Into Film Film of the Month competition.

He has produced his first solo short film, Boot, thanks to the Lady Betty Martin Fund, which will be screened at the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival 2018.

Fiona Martin, deputy director – learning and participation at The Customs House, said: “We’re really proud of Ryan and we know he has an extremely bright future ahead of him.”