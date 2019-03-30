South Shields garage owner’s boost for Bubbble Foundation

The owner’s of a South Tyneside garage have helped give a life-saving charity a funding boost - thanks to its motor connections.

Jon and Lorraine Morgan, who run Prestige German Cars, in Shaftesbury Avenue, South Shields, were asked to nominate a good cause, by ARI Masterserve Fleet, to receive a donation of more than £5,000.

James Morgan with Gill Wheeldon from the Bubble Foundation

The couple chose the Bubble Foundation which came to their aid when their son James became seriously ill at just six months old.

Their baby boy was hospitalised for six months and given a life-saving bone marrow transplant - the only cure for severe combined immune deficiency (SCID).

Now, aged 20, and despite having on-going treatment, James is able to live life to the full.

Lorraine, who owns the independent specialist garage said: “James was born with no immune system and unable to fight germs.

The family have a great bond with the medical team and the Bubble foundation, it is a very important charity. Lorraine Morgan

“He was hospitalized for six months at the unit and given a life saving bone marrow transplant, which was then and still is now in 2019, the only long-term cure for SCID.

“This was successful although James needs on-going treatment and has to visit the team regularly, at the age of 20 he can now live life to the full.”

She added: “The family have a great bond with the medical team and the Bubble Foundation. It is a very important charity and needs to raise funds for other families in similar situations. Their aim is two fold, to help care for current patients and to fund invaluable research into the condition to find more effective treatments and ultimately a cure.”

The Bubble Foundation is based atthe Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle, and was established in 1987 to treat babies and children born with defective immune systems, by offering them bone marrow transplantation.

The unit has gone on to treat children diagnosed with leukaemia and severe forms of arthritis.

Survival rates have risen from 50% to 90% in 2015.

Gill Wheeldon, fundraising manager at the Bubble Foundation said “We are delighted to have received a donation of £5982.28 from the Masterserve Foundation. This will make a huge difference in our work saving the lives of children and babies born without an immune system. “Thanks to Prestige German Cars for nominating us for the award it is very much appreciated by all concerned.”

The Bubble Foundation are always looking to raise funds and accepts donations of any amount. If you think you can help please contact them at https://www.bubblefoundation.org.uk/

