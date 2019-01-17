South Shields gets taste of winter as first snow of the year arrives in the North East

The winter weather has arrived with a vengeance as South Tyneside enjoys the first snowfall of the year.

The white stuff has been falling thick and fast across the borough today, with plenty of you out and about snapping snow pictures to start your morning off.

It's set to be a chilly few days across the region as we head into the weekend, with Yellow weather warnings in place today and tomorrow, warning of ice and snow.

Temperatures will only get a few degrees above freezing, with snowy showers expected to continue until this afternoon.

*Do you have a picture to share? Email us gazette.news@northeast-press.co.uk or contact us on Facebook or Twitter to share your snow snaps.