South Shields grandmother launched 'frenzied' knife attack on niece

A grandmother who slashed her niece with a Stanley blade in a terrifying street attack has been spared jail.

Ishyia Kaier made "hissing noises" while "acting wildly" with the sharp weapon during a confrontation with Sharon Eckert last November at Laygate, South Shields.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Miss Eckert suffered three serious wounds, where fatty tissue was exposed, and had less serious lacerations on her body, arms and legs as a result of the attack by her aunt.

The injuries, which she said will leave her scarred for life, were stitched at hospital.

Former carer Kaier, of Eglesfield Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 54-year-old has no previous convictions but has been cautioned for possessing drugs, being drunk and disorderly and resisting a police officer.

Prosecutor Shaun Dodds told the court Miss Eckert had been asked by her brother, who is vulnerable, to go to his house as Kaier was there "causing trouble".

It was when Miss Eckert arrived in the street the "frenzied" violence erupted.

Mr Dodds said: "The complainant indicates the defendant was in the street, holding the blade.

"She was waving the blade in the air, acting wildly, making hissing noises and clearly under the influence of something."

Miss Eckert told police: "She came towards me in a manic, aggressive way, violently slashing towards me with the blade.

"I am so shocked at the aggression and violence I faced.

"I am going to be scarred for life.

"I feel quite lucky the damage wasn't worse."

Kaier confessed to police that she was intoxicated and said she had armed herself with the blade that day because she knew there was "trouble brewing".

She has since told officials "it is the worst thing I have ever done".

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Kaier to 18 months imprisonment, supsended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and a four month, evening time curfew.

The judge said Kaier, who he accepted is remorseful, has been assessed as posing a low risk of re-offending, has mental health issues and is suitable and willing to work with probation.

Judge Spragg added: "It was a sustained assault.

"She said this is going to cause scarring.

"She was very shocked by the whole incident."

Stephen Duffield, defending, said Kaier, who is on benefits, plans to move home to avoid any further trouble and hopes to take up a furniture restoration course through the job center.

Mr Duffield said Kaier is of previous good character and what happened was "completely isolated" with no further problems since.