South Shields healthcare assistant who goes above and beyond handed award

An apprentice healthcare assistant known for going above and beyond for those in her care has picked up honours.

Rachel Oren who works at South Tyneside District Hospital has won a Cavell Star Award.

Rachel Oren has been awarded for going above and beyond in her role.

The national accolade recognises those that demonstrate exceptional care.

Rachel, 19, joined the team on Ward 10 at the end of 2018 and has thrown herself into her busy apprentice role and wants to be a midwife one day.

Ward manager Emma Gray said: “Rachel is a breath of fresh air in a highly pressurised busy environment.

"From the moment she started on the ward she has done nothing but smile.

"She is a joy to work with, the care and compassion she shows to her patients is second to none.

"It is extremely rare to find such a young person starting their career with such drive and passion.”

Nursing charity Cavell Nurses’ Trust launched the Cavell Star Awards in 2018 in partnership with Lloyds Pharmacy Clinical Homecare.

Nominations are being sought from nursing teams throughout the UK for that special team mate who has shown exceptional care for either their colleagues or their patients and patients’ families.

Each Cavell Star Award winner receives a medal, presentation case and pin badge as well as invites to attend special Care & Cake parties next year, celebrating of the nation’s nursing professionals.

Rachel said: "It was absolutely fabulous, I started crying!

"It’s something I’ll definitely mention at future university and job interviews.

"My team are amazing, they work so well together and are so organised and I‘ve just walked into that team and they have been so welcoming.

"It’s really nice to be part of the team."

John Orchard, chief executive at Cavell Nurses’ Trust, explains: “Thank you to our partner and wonderful sponsors for making the Cavell Star Awards happen.

“We know there are nursing professionals up and down the country who show exceptional care every day, often in very difficult circumstances and sometimes when their own life is falling apart.

"You can say a big ‘thank you’ to your colleagues by giving them a Cavell Star Award!”

He continued: "Cavell Nurses’ Trust is here for nurses when they’re in a crisis, so we are really excited that the Cavell Star Awards are proving so successful at boosting morale for nursing teams working extremely hard in very challenging situations.”