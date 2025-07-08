South Shields healthcare centre celebrates 30 years of looking after the community

A South Shields healthcare centre is marking a key milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Westoe Practice, on Elizabeth Street, on South Shields, is celebrating 30 years since it first opened to members of the public in 1995.

The holistic healthcare centre has grown from a single-room clinic to a multidisciplinary wellness hub offering over 20 therapies, such as podiatry, osteopathy, physiotherapy, counselling, acupuncture, massage, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by Dean Glozier, who is highly respected in the biomechanics and holistic healing sector, the practice was set up to bridge the gap between conventional and complementary medicine.

Three decades on, the centre remains at the forefront of integrative healthcare in the North East - known for its warm ethos, professional excellence, and community spirit.

The Westoe Practice is celebrating its 30th birthday. | Google Maps

Dean has expressed his pride that 30 years on from it being founded, the healthcare centre is still helping people in the local community.

He said: “Our vision has always been to treat the whole person—body, mind and spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thirty years on, I’m proud that Westoe Practice has stayed true to that mission, evolving with the times while remaining rooted in compassion, connection and clinical expertise.

“This anniversary is more than a celebration - it’s a recommitment to the people we serve.

“We’re proud of where we’ve been, and we’re even more excited about where we’re going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the healthcare centre’s 30th birthday celebrations, the practice will be hosting a series of giveaways, and wellness talks throughout July and through to September.

The Westoe Practice is currently running a special £100 wellness gift voucher on its social media channels to thank clients for their continued support over the last 30 years.

You can find out more about The Westoe Practice by visiting: https://westoepractice.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/TheWestoePractice.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.