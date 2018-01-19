South Shields heart attack survivor set to raise funds with charity walk

A heart attack survivor is hoping to inspire other victims as he takes part in his latest fundraising challenge.

Dave Emmerson, 64, from South Shields, is to take part in a charity walk to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

It’s too easy after a heart attack to give up Dave Emmerson

As he also did last year, he will embark on a walk across Durham armed with his camera, which he will use to capture his journey as he aims to show others there is life after a heart attack.

Dave, of Pedders Way, suffered a heart attack six years ago and has three stents fitted, and still suffers from angina.

The father-of-four – who is planning to complete the walk in April – wants to raise up to £1,000 to help a charity which means so much to him.

He said: “I’m 64, so I’m no spring chicken, but things like this keep you focused and active.

“It’s too easy after a heart attack to give up.

“You’ve got to be a bit more positive and find yourself something to keep you active and keep your brain ticking over.

“This is the way I like to do that, and hopefully I can help the British Heart Foundation, because they helped me a lot after my heart attack.”

Dave intended to embark on the walk anyway, but has been ‘spurred on’ by the story of Ashley Tomlin, 32, and Jak Fada, 10, the South Shields mum and son who tragically died within a month of each other late last year, each of a ruptured heart artery,

The British Heart Foundation funds research into fighting heart disease and provides up-to-date information on prevention.

To donate to Dave’s fundraising effort, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dave-Emmerson1.