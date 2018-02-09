South Shields homes for older people snapped up

A new £6m housing complex for older people in South Tyneside is up and running.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion, officially opened the Riverside Apartments, in River Drive, South Shields.

All of the two-bedroomed apartments in the 50-home development for people over the age of 55 are now occupied.

The scheme was delivered by independent, not-for-profit housing company, South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust, in partnership with regeneration specialist Galliford Try Partnerships North.

Coun Punchion, said: “I am delighted to be opening this development. These are great, modern apartments in a fabulous location overlooking the river and it’s no surprise that they were all snapped up so quickly.

“It’s a real asset for the borough and helps meet the need for quality housing for older people.”

The apartments were designed for independent living with older and disabled tenants in mind.

Jess Todd, 87, moved into the development in October.

She said: “I’m thoroughly enjoying living here. I was housebound in my previous property because there were steps but this is level access so it’s ideal and gives me a lot more independence.”

This development means the ventures trust now has around 300 homes built and occupied and is on track to achieving its target of delivering 400 new homes in its first five years.

Alexandra Ross, business development manager with Galliford Try Partnerships North, said: “We are pleased to have, once again, worked with the trust on a development which improves the quality and choice of homes for people of the North East.”

The project received £1.35m grant funding from the Homes and Communities Agency’s Affordable Homes Programme.