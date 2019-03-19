South Shields icon Tommy the Trumpeter returns - for adults only

A South Shields tradition, Tommy the Trumpeter, is back – but not as you might remember him!

Ray Spencer is donning his Tommy the Trumpeter costume once again for a show aimed at the grown-ups who will remember attending his legendary summer parties at The

Amphitheatre in South Shields as children.

A Tommy’s party with an adult twist, Ray will be joined on stage by David John Hopper, who stars alongside him in the annual panto at The Customs House and was a huge fan of

Tommy the trumpeter as a child.

Ray, who is now executive director of The Customs House, as well as its panto dame, is also appealing for people to be part of the show by sharing their old photographs.

The Revenge of Tommy comes to The Customs House on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, at 8pm – complete with the traditional games like Tommy’s Twenty, the

gunge tank and the chance to win Tommy T-shirts and mugs.

Ray said: “If you are coming to The Revenge of Tommy shows, please send us any photographs you have of yourselves with Tommy, or at the parties, whether it’s watching,

taking part or dressed up in fancy dress.

“The photographs will remind Tommy of how much he has aged and will be part of a rolling montage during the show.

"Even if you’re not coming, send them in with a message.”

Pictures can be sent via e-mail to alex@customshouse.co.uk or you can also send them via social media – search for The Customs House South Shields on Facebook, Twitter and

Instagram.

Tickets for The Revenge of Tommy are priced from £10 and are available to over-18s only at the Customs House box office.

