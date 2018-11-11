South Shields kickboxer Nathan McCarthy still did his hometown proud despite not lifting world title belt

He may not have lifted the world title belt but kickboxing champion Nathan McCarthy still did his hometown of South Shields proud.

The 24-year-old took to the ring to face Frenchman Ari Quitusisa for the vacant IKF World Title Belt in what was an electrifying night of both K1 and full-contact style of the martial art.

The 12-round headline bout held at Temple Park Centre on Saturday night had the crowd on their feet and lifting the roof as they willed the fighter on.

It was a tough battle for Nathan, who already has a number of titles to his name including the WKA European, ICO British and WKU World Champion and is a student at Kuei-Ling Kickboxing Club in Maxwell Street, South Shields

At one point it was feared the Frenchman had him beaten when the referee started the countdown after Nathan hit the mat half-way through the rounds, but with the support of the crowd, he got back to his feet and powered his way through the final rounds.

But in the end it wasn’t to be as Quitusisa was handed the IKF World Title belt following the judges decision.