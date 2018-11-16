South Shields kindergarten rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

Kindergarten kids in South Tyneside are celebrating after being rated as ‘outstanding’ in their first Ofsted inspection.

Harton Village Kindergarten, in Sunderland Road, South Shields, achieved the rating after being inspected by Ofsted in October.

Harton Village Kindergarten has been rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.

It is the first time the kindergarten, which is part of The Early Learning Partnership Limited, has had an inspection since opening in September 2016 – and the management team says it is delighted by the impressive achievement.

Eamonn Gribben, director of The Early Learning Development Partnership Limited – which also has other kindergartens in the borough – applauded his dedicated team of staff for their efforts in securing the result.

He said: “I believe we are the first nursery in South Tyneside to get this result on their first Ofsted inspection.

“I have been in the sector for 19 years and I have never known a nursery to open from brand new and get that result.

The team and the managers have to be given the credit, as they have been outstanding, and they are the ones who are carrying the work through. Eamonn Gribben

“The staff and the team have worked tremendously well together, and that is how we have achieved it.

“The team and the managers have to be given the credit, as they have been outstanding, and they are the ones who are carrying the work through.”

The kindergarten has a team of more than 30 staff and 189 children, who are all monitored by a specially-built tracking system which enables the team to check up on a child’s progress at any time.

The system was developed by The Early Learning Partnership Limited’s own IT department.

Mr Gribben added: “We have made the system from scratch to track a child’s development at any time.

“We can pinpoint where children need that bit of help, or if a child has additional needs we can pinpoint where they need the support.”

Inspectors were blown away by the system which helps to ensure children are ready when they start school.

The kindergarten has been built with an eco-friendly ethos in mind, which includes solar panels and highly-efficient insulation.

It has its own coffee shop and a soft play area.

It was recognised as outstanding in areas including effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

And it has also been recognised as outstanding for its outcomes for children.