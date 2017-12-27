South Shields man broke into house to spend the night because he did not want his mum to see him drunk

A man broke into a house to spend the night there because he did not want his mum to see him drunk.

Mark Reed smashed a window at the property in South Frederick Street in South Shields, South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard.

He said he’d fallen out with his brother and had not wanted to go to his elderly mother’s because he had been drinking and said he decided to break into the vacant property Laura Croft, prosecuting

The 45-year-old, of Sinclair Meadows, South Shields, was found surrounded by broken glass when police were called on December 4.

Laura Croft, prosecuting, said: “Police arrived to find the defendant in the rear garden beside a broken window. The defendant was standing among the broken glass.

“On searching him he is found to have a pool ball hanging on a string in the side pocket of his tracksuit top and when he was searched at the police station, they found a black-handled kitchen knife with a five inch blade in his backpack.”

She said Reed told officers he was homeless and had been staying between family members’ homes.

“He admitted possession of the knife, saying it was not for protection but to self-harm with.”

Reed pleaded guilty to criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

Janice Hall, defending, said: “Mr Reed’s last previous conviction was 25 years ago. This matter is completely out of character for him.

“He is a mentally vulnerable individual in that in May 2016 he suffered a very serious assault within his own home, classified by the police as an attempted murder.

“It was reported to the police but due to fears of retribution he didn’t want to pursue that. He has post-traumatic stress and as a result of that he suffers from panic attacks and nightmares.

“Since that time he’s been afraid to live at home and has been staying at his brother’s property but also sometimes at his mother’s.”

She added: “Unfortunately on December 4 he had stopped taking his medication following a bereavement and an unsuccessful job opportunity.

“This low point resulted in him arguing with his brother and he decided to leave and self-harm.

“He then went to a property he knew was vacant and accepts damaging the window.”

Reed was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a four-week electronically-monitored curfew from 7pm until 7am and 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

He was also told to pay compensation of £400, a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.