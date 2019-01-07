South Shields man faces crown court charge over illegal TV boxes

A businessman appeared in court charged with making hundreds of thousands pounds from selling illegal satellite TV boxes.

Michael Moore, 43, of Strathmore Gardens, South Shields, is accused of fraudulent trading between March, 2013, and December, 2015.

He faces a second allegation transferring £195,253.22 in criminal property from various Paypal accounts to his own bank account between August 2013, and October, 2015.

Cameron Crowe, prosecuting on behalf of South Tyneside Council, told South Tyneside Magistrates; court: “It is alleged Mr Moore was involved in the supply of set top television boxes which had been altered to receive content usually paid for, in particular Premier League football. In short, the case is about dodgy Sky TV boxes.

“We submit the amounts of money involved, and the size and complexity of the case, mean it is not suitable for trial at magistrates’ court.”

The bench declined jurisdiction, and committed the case to Newcastle Crown Court.

Moore said he was not giving any indication of plea in advance of the next hearing.

He was bailed to attend Newcastle Crown Court on January 31