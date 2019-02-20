South Shields man ready to be flown home after holiday fall

A man from South Shields who has spent more than a month in a hospital in Tenerife after fracturing his skull in a fall is being prepared to fly home.

The family of Robert Waugh say they are delighted that 48-year-old should be able to fly home on Friday where he will be able to continue his treatment following a horrific fall last month.

They were told by police that the self-employed painter and decorator fell approximately 15ft on to concrete while on holiday in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife.

The grandad was in a coma for 12 days after he fractured his skull in three places, broke both eye sockets and suffered a bleed on the brain, which needed urgent surgery.

Robert, who owns Tu Point Decorators, was holidaying with partner Alison Higgins - who remains by his side along with his father, Robert, - after his fall on January 18.

His son Michael Waugh, 27, said Robert is now well enough to fly home and they’ve booked flights back to the UK for Friday.

He said: “No doctor is necessary now so he is flying home with his dad and partner - we have just booked the flights today.

“We’re all really thrilled to have him home so myself and all the family can visit him and for him to be able to continue his treatment and rehabilitation at home.”

The dad-of-three, who lives in Wakefield Avenue is recovering well, but has short-term memory loss.

Robert will need to be taken to the RVI in Newcastle when he returns home.

Friends, family and strangers have rallied behind Robert and £1,205 has been raised to help bring him home and support him on his return to the UK.

Michael added: “Nothing really is changing with his condition daily with him now. He’s going to take along time to recover - it’s going to be a long process.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed it is working with Robert’s family.

A spokesman said: “Our staff continue to assist a British man and his family following his hospitalisation Tenerife.”