South Shields’ man threatened to kill police officer

A dog owner who was “too drunk” to care for his pet threatened to kill a police officer at a South Tyneside Metro station.

Magistrates heard the officer was trying to get Anthony Larson home after the 48-year-old lost his temper with another passenger who picked up his dog on a train at Fellgate Metro Station, Jarrow.

South Tyneside Magistrates heard Larson, of Beach Road, South Shields, also tried to grab a member of the public who was waiting on the platform as he directed abuse at the officer.

Laura Croft, prosecuting, said: “A police officer was asked to attend Fellgate Metro station on December 15, after police received a report of a male abusing a dog on a Metro train.

“On arrival he saw three men standing on the platform. One was holding a dog in his arms.

“Another man, later identified as this defendant, was unsteady on his feet and his speech was loud and slurred.

“He was shouting aggressively towards the man holding the dog.

“The officer went over to speak to him but he reached out and tried to grab and push a member of the public who is on his phone.”

She added: “He is warned about his behaviour, but all his attention was focused on the man holding the dog.

“The defendant was very drunk and it was explained to him that if his behaviour continued he would be arrested.”

The court heard Larson then swore at the officer, asked to be arrested and then threatened to kill the officer.

Ms Croft added: “It has been established that no offences were committed in relation to the dog.

“The police tried to take Larson home.

“The officer states that he didn’t want to arrest him, but he was shouting and swearing in the street.

“He was also not in a fit state to care for his dog. The officer was concerned for the welfare of the animal.”

The court heard Larson was eventually arrested when he tried to spit at police.”

Larson pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

The court heard he has 59 previous offences on his record.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He was very drunk. He’s very sorry.

“It is never a good idea to say to a police officer ‘go ahead arrest me’ because that often then happens.

“He’s had a problem with alcohol for quite some time and he accepts that.”

He was fined £40 and was told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Larson added: “My dog didn’t get hurt. I just wanted to say that.”