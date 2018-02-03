South Shields man to take on one of UK’s ‘toughest events’ for charity

A charity champion from South Shields is set to put his best foot forward as he takes on one of the UK’s ‘toughest events’.

James Hatton, 27, is to trek 100km around the Yorkshire Dales in a two-day challenge later this year.

Having previously completed quests including a 10,000ft freefall solo skydive, a bungee jump and several half marathons in the name of charity, James was on the lookout for a new challenge.

He is certain that his latest venture – which will see him raise funds for Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for blind and vision-impaired ex-servicemen and women – will provide a huge test.

James said: “It’s one of the UK’s toughest events.

“Add to that the weather, the fact you have no way of knowing what it’s going to be like on the day, and you have yourself a peculiar cocktail of emotions.

“That’s currently my biggest focus in training: getting used to prolonged trekking on numerous terrains, during both day and night.

“Honestly, getting used to the wind, rain and sleet this January has fast become the greatest obstacle.

“That being said, I’m excited about what lies ahead because I absolutely thrive on being outside my comfort zone.”

The walk will take place on June 23 and 24, and James has already raised well in excess of the £300 minimum sponsorship pledge.

He added: “I’ve been absolutely blown away by the response so far. In less than five weeks I’ve smashed my target.

“It just makes me even more excited to see what my supporters and I can achieve by June.”

The event, called the 100k Yorkshire, will see participants start and finish at Darley Memorial Hall, in Nidderdale, with a circular route which passes through Brimham Rocks, Ripley Castle and stunning fields.

Registration is open, with a fee of £40 for individual and team entrants, and £90 for relay teams.

The minimum sponsorship pledge is £300 for individuals, £1,250 for teams and £500 for relay teams.

To donate to James’ fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/jameshattontrek.

To sign up for the race, go to www.blindveterans.org.uk/100k.