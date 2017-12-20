South Shields man who was victim of machete attack remains in 'serious condition'

A man who was the victim of a brutal assault involving a chain and machetes remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Carl Wilson Jr, was attacked by three armed men as he walked along Raeburn Road, Whiteleas, South Shields, on Monday night.

It happened around 10pm - leaving the 29-year-old father-of-two with a number of slash wounds to his limbs.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where, yesterday, he underwent surgery as his mam Tracy Todd and his girlfriend, who has recently given birth to the couple’s daughter, awaited anxiously for news.

It is less than two years since his mother was last at the RVI - after her other son James Wilson was left fighting for his life after being shot by police after a standoff.

James later died from his injuries and the results of a subsequent Independent Police Complaints Commission investigation have yet to be published.

Police said today that Carl remains in a serious condition at the RVI while they also renewed calls for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "His condition remains the same serious and not life-threatening.

"Police are still appealing for witnesses."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1140 of 18/12/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.