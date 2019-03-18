South Shields men’s walking group still going strong one year on

Men are being encouraged to walk their way to a healthier lifestyle with the help of a dedicated group which is celebrating its first anniversary.

For the past year, Ocean Road Community Centre in South Shields, has been the base for the weekly walking sessions which aims to get men out and about.

The walking group, now led by Robert Holmes, was launched in a bid to combat isolation and to boost social inclusion of those aged over 18.

Centre Manager Liz Stephenson said: “It has been a year since we first launched the group and we have had a good response.

“It’s a chance for men to come together, chat while taking part in some gentle exercise, and make new friends.

“We have a good turnout each week, with 10 men who regularly attend, with a number of them also now attending the dominoes group.

“It is such a great way for them to not only boost their fitness but also their overall mental health.

“So if anyone knows of anyone or has relatives who would benefit from being part of the group, please tell them to get in touch or turn up. ”

The walks, lasting around 45 minutes, take in nearby parks, the coast and the pier and the River Tyne.

Liz added: “Some of the men used to work on the Tyne and in shipbuilding so they have been giving commentary when they have been down there.

The group has recently taken part in a research project on how the role of men has changed over the years

The walk is free, with the option of staying at the centre for a light breakfast afterwards for £1.50.

For those unable to do the full session, they can take part half-way then return to the centre and wait for the group to return.

Those wishing to take part meet at the centre for 9.45am. The walk starts at 10am.