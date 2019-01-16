South Shields MP slams Tories after government survives no confidence vote

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has slammed Tories who backed Theresa May's government weeks after voting against her.

The Prime Minister’s 19-vote victory tonight came less than 24 hours after the crushing defeat of her EU Withdrawal Agreement in the House of Commons, and clears the way for her to start cross-party talks on a Brexit Plan B.



Conservative rebels and members of the Democratic Unionist Party who consigned the PM to the worst defeat in parliamentary history on Wednesday rallied behind her to see off the threat of a general election.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck took to Twitter following the result of the no confidence vote.

The Labour MP said: "Sorry that we continue to be stuck with this rotten Govt, a matter of weeks ago 117 Tory MPs voted to say they had no faith in the PM.

"Today they voted for her to continue to run the country.

"That’s how little they think of the people they are elected to serve. #NoConfidence"