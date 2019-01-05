South Shields mum launches new business to get youngsters moving

A South Tyneside mum is hoping to get youngsters moving with the launch of her new business.

Lesley Johnston hosted her first Little Movers session at the end of last year and hailed it great success.

As well as showing what her sessions have to offer, the mum raised £215 for Tommy’s Charity - which supports families where there has been a stillbirth, premature birth or miscarriage.

Cash was also raised to buy a trolley load of sanitary products to donate to The Red Box Project.

Lesley, from South Shields, said: After giving birth to my daughter I was looking for classes in South Tyneside but I couldn’t find anything that was energetic enough that would get her moving.

“There are lots of other groups around but nothing that really gets them moving and being active,

“Since we have been going to the classes she has come on leaps and bounds, so I’ve really been able to see the benefits as well.

“The launch was an amazing success the children AND grown ups all had a fantastic time and I feel very proud.”

Little Movers is designed for babies and pre-school children and aims to get them moving and enjoying fitness from an early age, through singing, music and movement.

A number of sessions have been planned starting on January 11 at Primrose CA in Jarrow. Babymovers start at 1.30pm and 2.15pm for Little Movers.

Sessions are held on Saturdays at Ocean Road Centre in South Shields, from 10am and Hedworthfield CA, Jarrow on Sundays from 10am.

For details visit Little Movers South Tyneside on Facebook.