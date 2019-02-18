South Shields mum overjoyed after winning £30,000 on People's Postcode Lottery

A South Shields mum can't stop smiling after scooping £30,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery.

Elizabeth Adams, 67, from Sunderland Road, landed the cash when NE33 4UU was announced as a Street Prize winner on Sunday, February 17.

Retired Elizabeth, who previously worked as a hairdresser and a chef, was in shock when she received a knock at her door from the People’s Postcode Lottery team telling her she had won the cash thanks to her lucky postcode.

She said: “I had absolutely no idea I would ever win so it’s just beyond comprehension really.

"It’s just a massive surprise and feels amazing.

“My son is getting married in India in November and this means that I’ll be able to help him out with the wedding and pay for flights for the whole family so that we can all go over and celebrate together.

Elizabeth Adams with her cheque presented by Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

"It’s such a lovely thing to happen so I’m going to be sharing my luck with other people.”

Elizabeth was the only person playing with her postcode but had anyone else been playing then they would have also won £30,000.

As well as treating the family to a holiday, Elizabeth plans to do some home improvements.

She added: “I’ve wanted a new bathroom for ages, so that’s definitely top of my list.

"It’s going to be really nice to just go ahead and get the things I’ve been thinking about but been putting off for a while.

"It’s come at a great time now that I’m retired too, because now I have the time to enjoy it.”

Presenting Elizabeth with her cheque was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

She said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled for Elizabeth – what a lovely lady.

"I hope she has the most amazing time celebrating her son’s wedding in India later in the year.

"If you’d like to see me standing outside your door with a big golden envelope, then make sure you’re signed up to play.”

