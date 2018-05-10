South Shields mum’s spring fete raises £3k for daughter’s cancer treatment

A Spring fete has helped raise £3,500 to help pay for further treatment for a South Tyneside woman who is battling cancer.

Dorothy Sharpe opened up her garden to host the event for daughter Pip Majerski who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2016.

Daphne Sharpe

The 48-year-old, is currently receiving monoclonal antibodies to target the tumour cells and stunt their growth after the disease spread to her liver.

However, due to funding rules she was only allowed a certain number of cycles on the NHS and now has to find £3,500 each month to continue the treatment.

Pip, who attended Mortimer Comprehensive School and King George sixth Form,is trying to raise £40,000 which would cover treatment for a year.

The event - named Give to Live - took place on April 21 and featured a range of handmade gifts, books, plants, home-made cakes and bric-a-brac for sale.

With the help of a raffle the event raised at total of £3,500 which included a donation from Boldon School - where Mrs Sharpe worked as an art teacher.

Mrs Sharpe, who was astounded by the amount raised, said: “I would like to thank all the friends who worked together to make the Give to Live day in April so successful.

“With the selling of raffle tickets and very generous donations we were able to reach £3,500.

“This amazing sum will allow Pip two more sessions of monoclonal.

“Again, a huge thank you to all who gave so generously.” Speaking ahead of the event, Pip ho has continued to work in the pharmaceutical industry throughout her ordeal, said: “When it spread to my liver I was offered the new treatment of monoclonal antibodies, along with the chemotherapy. I was given a number of cycles on the NHS.

“But then when I was told the treatment would no longer be funded, I was really disappointed, as it meant I would now need to find £3,500 a month to continue it. “It’s a lot of money to find each month. We did reach out to family and friends, but we knew long term that couldn’t be sustained. “I’ve since launched a JustGiving page to help me raise the funds needed. “I know eventually this will stop working, but at the moment it is helping to shrink the tumours, so I have to try and stay on it for as long as possible. “I don’t want to be seen as a victim, so I’m trying to just get on with things the best I can - it is horrific.”

To donate to Pip’s appeal visit her JustGiving page here.