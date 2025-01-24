South Shields musician launches ‘Dee What Yee Like’ open mic night in Wallsend

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A musician is aiming to built on the success of a South Tyneside open mic night by hosting one north of the Tyne.

Sam Thomas, a musician from South Shields, has teamed up with Wasters Bar, in Wallsend, to host the ‘Dee What Yee Like’ open mic night.

The event is building on the success of Tunesday, an open mic night that Sam founded at the Chichester Arms, in South Shields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An open mic night is coming to Wasters Bar in Wallsend.An open mic night is coming to Wasters Bar in Wallsend.
An open mic night is coming to Wasters Bar in Wallsend. | Dan Low

The first ‘Dee What Yee Like’ will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 8pm as it aims to provide a platform to aspiring artists from across the region.

‘Dee What Yee Like’ is open to aspiring singers, comedians, and anyone with a talent that they’d like to share.

Sam has highlighted that whilst the event is providing a platform for North East artists, it is also for people who enjoy supporting those artists.

South Shields musician Sam Thomas has launched the ‘Dee What Yee Like’ open mic night following the success of Tunesday in South Tyneside.South Shields musician Sam Thomas has launched the ‘Dee What Yee Like’ open mic night following the success of Tunesday in South Tyneside.
South Shields musician Sam Thomas has launched the ‘Dee What Yee Like’ open mic night following the success of Tunesday in South Tyneside. | Kevin Ho

He said: "Dee What Yee Like is an event made for both the spectator and the performer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I want each and every person that attends to hopefully gain something from the night, whether it's a new favourite artist/singer, a new opportunity, or even a new friend."

You can keep up to date with everything that is happening with ‘Dee What Yee Like’ by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566929594176.

Related topics:South ShieldsNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice