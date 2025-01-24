South Shields musician launches ‘Dee What Yee Like’ open mic night in Wallsend
Sam Thomas, a musician from South Shields, has teamed up with Wasters Bar, in Wallsend, to host the ‘Dee What Yee Like’ open mic night.
The event is building on the success of Tunesday, an open mic night that Sam founded at the Chichester Arms, in South Shields.
The first ‘Dee What Yee Like’ will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 8pm as it aims to provide a platform to aspiring artists from across the region.
‘Dee What Yee Like’ is open to aspiring singers, comedians, and anyone with a talent that they’d like to share.
Sam has highlighted that whilst the event is providing a platform for North East artists, it is also for people who enjoy supporting those artists.
He said: "Dee What Yee Like is an event made for both the spectator and the performer.
“I want each and every person that attends to hopefully gain something from the night, whether it's a new favourite artist/singer, a new opportunity, or even a new friend."
You can keep up to date with everything that is happening with ‘Dee What Yee Like’ by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566929594176.
