South Shields musician to host regular open mic nights for aspiring local artists

A South Shields musician is giving other artists the chance to shine with fortnightly open mic nights.

Sam Thomas, a musician from South Shields, has teamed up with the Chichester Arms, on Chichester Road, to host a fortnightly open mic night for aspiring artists.

Named ‘Tunesday’, the open mic nights have been steadily gaining popularity with both local musicians and crowds alike.

The aim of the open mic nights are to provide a platform for musicians of all levels and genres to showcase their talents, share original work and connect with the North East music community.

South Shields musician Sam Thomas was launched an open mic night for aspiring artists.

As the nights start to gain popularity, Sam is urging local artists of all abilities to come along to the pub and get involved in the performances.

“I believe in progress, the limitless potential within each of us, and, above all, the power of community.

“Open mics are more than just spaces to perform music; they're vibrant hubs where friendships are born and creativity flourishes.

“No matter your genre, skill level, or background, everyone is welcome.

“This is your chance to take that first step towards pursuing your passion and doing what you truly love.”

'Tunesday' will be held at The Chichester Arms fortnightly.

The next ‘Tunesday’ is set to be held tonight (Tuesday, August 27) from 8pm - with performances running throughout the evening.

You can follow the Chichester Arms on Facebook to keep up to date with future ‘Tunesday’ events by clicking here.