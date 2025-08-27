South Shields noisy neighbour would sing and play guitar in the early hours

A South Shields noisy neighbour has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Glen Wade, of Olive Street, had plagued neighbours with noise, which then escalated into threats and aggression.

South Tyneside Council secured a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) last week at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court following months of complaints about Wade singing, playing his guitar and repeatedly banging on the floor in the middle of the night and early hours of the morning.

Despite a Community Protection Warning (CPW) and a Community Protection Notice (CPN) issues against him earlier this year, Wade’s behaviour continued and escalated into shouting, swearing and threats.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

The CBO against him is the first that has been secured by South Tyneside Council and will remain in place for two years.

The order aims to prevent future anti-social behaviour and harm to communities by imposing restrictions or requirements on an offender.

Any breach of the order counts as a criminal offence and may result in arrests and further prosecution.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “This is a significant milestone for the council and shows we’re serious about tackling behaviour that makes people’s lives miserable.

“Everyone deserves peace and respect in their own home, and we’ve listened to the neighbours who’ve had to put up with months of disruption.

“The CBO means Wade now faces real consequences if he continues to cause trouble, including prison.”