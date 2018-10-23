South Shields opticians’ staff and customers have a good eye for fundraising

Staff and customers at an opticians in South Shields raised a staggering £720 for Macmillan Cancer Support after a successful coffee morning.

Specsavers South Shields, which is based on King Street, hosted the annual event recently in aid of the worthy cause.

“Customers and my colleagues alike were so generous” Clare Green

As well as offering the chance to enjoy cake and coffee, the store also had a raffle with a number of hamper prizes to be won.

Throughout the year, the store keeps out a Macmillan donation box and money raised from this was also included in the total.

Clare Green, team manager at Specsavers South Shields, organised the fundraising event as the charity is one close to her heart.

She said: “I am so pleased by how well the coffee morning went – customers and my colleagues alike were so generous.

“Every year, I organise the coffee morning, and every year it exceeds my expectations.

“Macmillan Cancer Support has been invaluable to myself and my family so this is just a small token of my gratitude.”

Bryan Clark, store director, said: “Our fundraising efforts are to thank Macmillan for its incredible services, so we thrilled at how much we have raised.

“I would also like to thank Clare who always puts so much effort into organising the event, and of course a huge thank you to all our very generous customers.”