South Shields pensioner’s parking space plea

A pensioner is calling on council chiefs to answer her plea to have a disabled parking bay outside her home.

Ann Wade suffers from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)) and struggles to control her breathing.

The 72-year-old has also been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome and fibromyalgia - a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

She has already received a blue badge to help when she is out and about in her car, however, she says the main problem is parking outside her home in Mowbray Road, South Shields.

She says on a number of occasions she has been forced to park two streets away - making it difficult for her.

Mrs Wade said: “When I applied for the blue badge, I enquired about a disabled parking space outside my home.

“I contacted the council on September 6 and received a couple of emails to say it was being processed but I’ve heard nothing since.

“I have a number of health conditions and I rely heavily on the car to help keep me mobile - but parking anywhere near my house is near enough impossible.”

She added: “Sometimes I have had to park two streets away.

“When I have to carry things, it affects my whole body and has a huge impact on my breathing.

“On an evening, when space becomes available, I’m having to go out into the cold weather to bring the car round to my home. It’s causing no end of problems to my chest.

“We do have one disabled parking bay on the road but the man who had that passed away and now anyone parks in it.”

She added: “My car is a life saver but not being able to park outside my home, is becoming a real difficulty.”

A South Tyneside Council spokeswoman said: “Residential disabled parking bays aid access to property.

“We are aware of the application for a bay in Mowbray Road. This is currently being dealt with by our parking team. We will be contacting the applicant direct in due course.”

The spokesperson added: “Our resources are limited, therefore we ask for patience while we process the large volume of applications we receive for residential disabled parking bays across the Borough. It is important to note that these bays are advisory only. We cannot offer any formal enforcement.”