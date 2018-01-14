South Shields pensioner's plea for disabled parking bay sparks debate

Pensioner Ann Wade sparked a big online debate when we told how she is calling for a disabled parking bay outside her South Shields home.

The 72-year-old suffers from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)) and struggles to control her breathing.

Ann Wade has asked South Tyneside Council to provide a disabled parking bay outside her house.

She has also been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome and fibromyalgia – a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

She has a blue badge to help her park when she is out and about in her car, but she says she’s had to park two streets away from her home in Mowbray Road due to the number of cars parked there.

Mrs Wade asked South Tyneside Council back in September about the possibility of having a disabled bay provided outside her home. But readers say that wouldn’t necessarily solve her problem.

David A Turnbull warned on our Facebook page: “Even if she gets the disabled bay it’s for anyone who is disabled, not just for her.

“If another disabled person uses it she can do nothing to move them as long as they have a blue badge.”

Sue Burnet agreed, commenting: “I’m disabled and had a bay outside my house and they are a waste of time, as they are not enforceable.

“It’s not just for anyone who is disabled, it’s for anyone, full stop.

“There is no policy of rights on the bay, unlike parking bays in shopping centres etc.

“You are at the mercy of people being respectful.”

Alison Irving added: “Wouldn’t bother. We have one and the amount of inconsiderate ignorant people that park straight opposite it is unbelievable.

“Obviously this means that we cannot use it because then the road would be blocked, and if you try to say anything all you get is abuse and told to park somewhere else.”

Jack Pearce sounded the same note of caution: “Anyone can use it if they have a badge - and many do without having one.”

Denise Cooper added: “My son is disabled and a blue badge holder but we can’t have a bay outside our house as we live on a corner.

“Some days I have to park doors away from my house - that’s life, just get on with it.”

A South Tyneside Council spokeswoman previously commented: “We are aware of the application for a bay in Mowbray Road.

“This is currently being dealt with by our parking team. We will be contacting the applicant direct in due course.

“It is important to note that these bays are advisory only. We cannot offer any formal enforcement.”