South Shields pizza shop’s late opening bid turned down

Pizza shop bosses in South Tyneside have been refused permission to open later - in case residents are disturbed at night.

Owners of Luigi’s Takeaway in Stahope Road, South Shields, had hoped to extend their shop’s opening hours.

Currently the business closes at 9pm and applicant Houman Kianpour wished for it to be extended to 11.30pm.

An application, requesting the extension, was sent to South Tyneside Council’s planning department.

The application read: “Every other takeaway premisses on Boldon Lane and Stanhope Road open until at least 11pm.”

However, council officials refused the proposals due to the impact it may have on residents living around the site.

It was thought the noise, smell, and the movements of customers could affect the quality of their environment.

The planning officer’s assessment stated: “It is considered that the proposed extension to the hours of opening of the hot food takeaway to 11.30pm would cause significant and material harm to the amenity of neighbouring residential occupiers contrary to South Tyneside Local Development Framework Development Management Policy.

“This disturbance would include noise, odour and the various comings and goings of customers (on foot or by car) or delivery drivers, for example; occurring at times when it is not unreasonable for residents to expect a quieter living environment.”

If he wishes, the applicant can now appeal the decision to the Secretary of State within the next six months.