South Shields primary school celebrates impressive Ofsted inspection results

A ‘small school with a big heart’ is celebrating after being praised by an education watchdog.

Stanhope Primary School, based in Gresford Street, South Shields, was rated as ‘good’ after an inspection by Ofsted.

The inspection was carried out in March by Chris Smith, who met with pupils, staff, parents, governors, the school’s improvement officer and headteacher Lesley Martin.

After the school was graded ‘good’, Mrs Martin told of her pride, particularly after the school’s safeguarding procedures were praised.

She said: “Since I took up the post as headteacher, I have conducted a thorough audit of safeguarding arrangements and have been meticulous in ensuring that all staff are suitably trained and there are well-developed systems in place for staff to record concerns.

“The children were exemplary and very proud of their school.

“The inspector spoke to a variety of pupils throughout the day and was impressed how they spoke to him and how they conducted themselves.

“It is fantastic to know we are a good school and the next steps for us to achieve outstanding are areas that are achievable and will be reflected in our school improvement plan.”

Mrs Martin added her thanks to the school’s parents, carers, pupils, staff and governers, and described Stanhope as a “small school with a big heart”.

Among the recent improvements made at the school have been the introduction of a mindfulness moments room, which provides a calming and peaceful place for pupils to discuss their concerns, and success in sports.

A statement from the school added: “The governors are delighted and very proud of this achievement.

“It’s a true reflection of the hard work and dedication shown by the headteacher Mrs Martin and all her staff.

“We aim to deliver the highest standards and to make sure all our children are encouraged to have aspirations to be the best they can be.”

Stanhope has nursery places available.