South Shields primary school closed due to heating issues

A South Shields primary school is closed today due to problems with the heating.

Ashley Primary School, in Temple Park Road, is closed today due to there being no heating at the main school.

The nursery and the Ashley Child Development Centre have heating and are both open today.

A message posted on the school's website says: "Main school has no heating so sadly will be closed today.

"The nursery and AC/DC thankfully have heating so will be open.

"Website will be updated later today.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused."